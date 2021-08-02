Analysts Set DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Price Target at $95.00

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on DCCPF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS DCCPF opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. DCC has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.93.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

