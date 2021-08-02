Analysts Set Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) PT at $8.93

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.93.

Several research firms have commented on ENDP. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of Endo International stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,994. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.