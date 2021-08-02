Analysts Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Price Target at $17.42

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 in the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,112,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 456,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

