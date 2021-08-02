Analysts Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target at $223.75

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.01. 2,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Saia will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

