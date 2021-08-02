Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Microsoft (MSFT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT):

7/29/2021 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $329.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microsoft’s Q4 results were driven by strength in its Azure cloud platform amid accelerated global digital transformation. Teams’ user growth is gaining from continuation of remote work as well as adoption of hybrid work model. A recovering ad and job market scenario boosted LinkedIn and Search revenues. Solid uptake of new Xbox consoles is aiding the gaming segment performance. The company is also witnessing growth in user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite and Dynamics. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Microsoft expects Surface revenues to decline in the fiscal first quarter owing to tough year over year comparison and supply chain disruptions. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space from Amazon is likely to weigh on margins.”

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $298.00 to $333.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $290.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Griffin Securities from $290.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $333.00 to $349.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $378.00 to $411.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Microsoft was given a new $340.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/25/2021 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $289.67 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $288.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Microsoft was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/22/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $305.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $295.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $305.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $378.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $310.00.

7/21/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $301.00 to $333.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $310.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

6/15/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $236.60 to $256.70. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSFT traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $284.73. 1,389,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,116,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.81. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

