Analyzing HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) & DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

DHI Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HRsoft has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DHI Group and HRsoft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $136.88 million 1.52 -$30.01 million $0.16 25.00 HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HRsoft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DHI Group.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and HRsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -15.65% 4.90% 2.55% HRsoft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DHI Group and HRsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A

DHI Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given DHI Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than HRsoft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of HRsoft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DHI Group beats HRsoft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About HRsoft

HRsoft, Inc. provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results. It provides COMPview, a compensation management software system that automates, streamlines, and simplifies complex compensation planning by giving managers a decision support tool to help optimize budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions within organizational guidelines. The company also offers REWARDview, an online employee communication portal that gives a proactive year-round, strategic tool to engage and retain employees by providing a better understanding of the full value of their compensation package, including salary, benefits, equity, and more. In addition, it provides STAYview, a cloud-based stay interview system that provides line managers a strategic tool to conduct structured one-on-one conversations with their team; PERFORMview, a cloud-based software, which streamlines and simplifies the performance review process; CONTENTview, a cloud-based employee portal that offers self-service access to online HR content; and RECRUITview, a cloud-based strategic recruiting software that automates, optimizes, and centralizes various recruitment efforts. The company was formerly known as Workstream, Inc. and changed its name to HRsoft, Inc. in March 2014. HRsoft, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

