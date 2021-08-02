Analyzing Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) & Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and Theravance Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$26.13 million N/A N/A Theravance Biopharma $71.86 million 11.79 -$278.02 million ($4.20) -3.09

Tiziana Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Theravance Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and Theravance Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Theravance Biopharma -414.54% N/A -57.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tiziana Life Sciences and Theravance Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Theravance Biopharma 0 0 6 0 3.00

Tiziana Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 346.01%. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.83%. Given Tiziana Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tiziana Life Sciences is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences beats Theravance Biopharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company also develops anti-IL6R (TZLS-501), a human anti-interleukin-6 receptor monoclonal antibody for the treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, primarily to treat COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory symptoms. It has a collaboration agreement with FHI Clinical Inc. to conduct a phase 2 clinical trial for treating hospitalized severe COVID-19 patients with intranasal foralumab, a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a subsidiary of Planwise Group Limited.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its product portfolio also include Izencitinib, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. In addition, the company's product portfolio also comprise Ampreloxetine, an investigational norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor that has completed Phase III study for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; TD-8236, an investigational, inhaled lung-selective pan-JAK inhibitor, which is Phase II clinical study for treatment of a range of inflammatory diseases; and TD-5202, an investigational, orally administered, gut-selective, irreversible JAK3 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical study for treatment of inflammatory intestinal diseases. Further, it offers TRELEGY for the treatment of COPD; Velusetrag, an oral and investigational medicine for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and Selective 5-HT4 Agonist for treatment of gastrointestinal motility disorders. It has a licensing and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc., Viatris Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Alfasigma S.p.A, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

