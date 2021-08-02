AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up to $22.98

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $23.86. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 406 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. UBS Group started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 69,160 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 436,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after buying an additional 3,928,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 682.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 79,203 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.