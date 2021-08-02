Anchor (ANCT) Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Anchor has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $12,616.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00057161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.87 or 0.00812905 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00091499 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

