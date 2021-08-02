Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 291 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $568,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.35. 43,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,800. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $205.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.74. The firm has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

