Anderson Hoagland & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,049,000 after purchasing an additional 167,274 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $222.35. 3,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,566. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.76.

