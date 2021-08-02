Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $4,045,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.3% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Shares of COF traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.94. The stock had a trading volume of 152,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $168.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,595 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,158 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

