Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.18 ($79.03).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

