ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.11. 758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,922. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANTA Sports Products (ANPDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.