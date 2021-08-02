Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 38,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,397,000. Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

AAPL stock opened at $146.29 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.