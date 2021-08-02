AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,586 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,590,000 after purchasing an additional 224,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,874,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

