AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,268 SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SiTime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,491.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $3,457,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $5,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,386 shares of company stock worth $6,455,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $135.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.78. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $151.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.28 and a beta of 0.56.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

