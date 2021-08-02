AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MIK Capital LP increased its holdings in US Foods by 51.3% in the first quarter. MIK Capital LP now owns 150,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 51,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in US Foods by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in US Foods by 15.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 938,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,782,000 after buying an additional 124,047 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP boosted its stake in US Foods by 85.7% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

