AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,104 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Software by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $22.00 on Monday. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.58 million, a P/E ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.93.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

