Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 189.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 342,301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $3,456,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 264.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 134,616 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,320. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

