ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Up to $59.11

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.11, but opened at $60.98. ArcBest shares last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 612 shares changing hands.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In other news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $62,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.