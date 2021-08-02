ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.89 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of MT opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 84,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 215,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

