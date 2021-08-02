ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.89 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $35.24 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

