Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $31.31

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.31, but opened at $33.00. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 2,746 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARCT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

