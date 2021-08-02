Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $31.31

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.31, but opened at $33.00. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 2,746 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 74.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $356,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.