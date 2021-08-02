Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 188,881 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 223.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $1,753,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 target price on Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.49.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $31.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

