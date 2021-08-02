Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will report sales of $26.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the highest is $28.27 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $28.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $112.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $117.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $142.72 million, with estimates ranging from $139.72 million to $145.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.

ASC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 170,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,454. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.01.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

