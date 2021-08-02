Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of ACRE opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.34. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 159,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 399.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $350,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

