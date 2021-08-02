Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Update

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.89. 666,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,643. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $47,541,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 953,229 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after acquiring an additional 367,410 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $14,924,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after acquiring an additional 230,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

