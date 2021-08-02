Argus Upgrades Chubb (NYSE:CB) to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Argus currently has $185.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. lifted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.06.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $168.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.11. Chubb has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.