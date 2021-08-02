Arkema’s (ARKAY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Arkema from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arkema presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.36.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.26. Arkema has a one year low of $95.95 and a one year high of $134.33.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Arkema will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $2.528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

