Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.41. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

