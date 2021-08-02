Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARWR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,452,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

