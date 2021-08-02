Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,942 shares of company stock worth $3,314,105. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arvinas by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,046 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Arvinas by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,934 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARVN traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.67. 643,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

