Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Arvinas worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.27.

ARVN stock opened at $101.10 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,942 shares of company stock worth $3,314,105. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

