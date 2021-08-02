Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

AHT stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.40) by $3.40. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.