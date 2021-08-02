ASM International’s (ASMIY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a $329.68 target price on shares of ASM International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.68.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $361.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.51. ASM International has a one year low of $134.88 and a one year high of $365.28.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.90%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

