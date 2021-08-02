ATB Capital Boosts Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$2,500.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$2,260.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2,160.00.

Shopify stock opened at C$1,873.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 17.13. Shopify has a 1-year low of C$1,109.41 and a 1-year high of C$2,075.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$233.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,741.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total value of C$424,032.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$384,587.17. Also, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total value of C$291,093.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,610,376.91.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

