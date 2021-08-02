ATCO (ACO.X) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ATCO (TSE: ACO.X):
- 7/30/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00.
- 7/29/2021 – ATCO had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$49.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00.
- 6/11/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$41.00 to C$44.00.
ACO.X stock opened at C$45.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$35.68 and a 12 month high of C$46.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.34.
In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at C$1,146,404,700. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$99,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,900.
