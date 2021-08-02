Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading 7.8% Higher

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price traded up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $26.99. 8,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 828,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

