Atento (ATTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.60 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect Atento to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $23.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a market cap of $357.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.80. Atento has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

ATTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

