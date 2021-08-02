ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE: ATIP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

7/27/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $3.98 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.72 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

7/15/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ATI Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.75. 5,577,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,033. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

