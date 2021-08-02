Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 496,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $54,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,968,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,750 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,263 shares of company stock worth $1,131,159. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Atlanticus by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $723.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.00. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

