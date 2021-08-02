Atlassian’s (TEAM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $345.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $325.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.91. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $349.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 41.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Atlassian by 24.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 265.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

