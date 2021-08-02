Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Tops $135.38 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $135.38 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.74 or 0.00821737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00091690 BTC.

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

