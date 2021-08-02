Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce $4.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.53 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16,500%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $55.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.81 million to $63.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $214.72 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%.

AUPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

AUPH traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 58,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50.

In other news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 687,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

