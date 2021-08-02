Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys 2,923 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises 2.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.35.

Shares of PINS opened at $59.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.05 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

