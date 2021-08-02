Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for approximately 0.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELS opened at $83.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

