Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AUTL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.39.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $16.78.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

