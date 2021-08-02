Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 238.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Shares of AUTL opened at $5.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $375.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $16.78.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $12,279,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,107,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

